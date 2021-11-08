UrduPoint.com

UN Political Affairs Chief To Speak At Security Council On Tigray War Monday - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:11 PM

UN Political Affairs Chief to Speak at Security Council on Tigray War Monday - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Monday will brief the UN Security Council on the situation in northern Ethiopia, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The meeting on the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region will take place at United Nations headquarters in New York at 3:00 p.m. EDT (20:00 GMT).

"Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo will speak to the Security Council this afternoon," Dujarric said during a briefing. "In an open meeting, she is expected again to highlight the risks in the year-long conflict in Tigray and the risks that it poses to the country and the region as a whole and the urgent need for cessation of hostilities, talks on the lasting ceasefire and the creation of the conditions for an inclusive Ethiopian dialogue to resolve the crisis."

