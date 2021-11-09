UrduPoint.com

UN Political Affairs Chief Urges Immediate Cessation Of Fighting In Ethiopia's Tigray

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

UN Political Affairs Chief Urges Immediate Cessation of Fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The UN under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs has called on all parties in Ethiopia to immediately cease hostilities in the northern region of Tigray as the ongoing war threatens the future of the wider Horn of Africa.

"The year-long conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has reached disastrous proportions. The fighting places the future of the country and its people, as well as the stability of the wider Horn of Africa region, in grave uncertainty," Rosemary DiCarlo told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the East African country.

"There must be an immediate cessation of hostilities," DiCarlo stated.

