UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Tuesday called on international actors to scale up diplomatic efforts to deescalate the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The international community must do all it can to deescalate the situation immediately," DiCarlo said at the UN Forum on the Question of Palestine.