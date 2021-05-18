- Home
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:34 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Tuesday called on international actors to scale up diplomatic efforts to deescalate the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"The international community must do all it can to deescalate the situation immediately," DiCarlo said at the UN Forum on the Question of Palestine.