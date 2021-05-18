UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Political Chief Urges Int'l Actors To Scale Up Israel-Palestine Deescalation Efforts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

UN Political Chief Urges Int'l Actors to Scale Up Israel-Palestine Deescalation Efforts

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Tuesday called on international actors to scale up diplomatic efforts to deescalate the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Tuesday called on international actors to scale up diplomatic efforts to deescalate the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The international community must do all it can to deescalate the situation immediately," DiCarlo said at the UN Forum on the Question of Palestine.

Related Topics

United Nations Palestine All

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials copy for new Ambassado ..

36 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

51 minutes ago

DC visits Nagarparkar, reviewed arrangements to de ..

2 minutes ago

DC Nasirabad expresses resentment over using of su ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Sudan in Contact on Creating Military Base ..

2 minutes ago

Court reserves decision on accused acquittal pleas ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.