UN Population Fund Seeks $29.2Mln to Help Afghan Women, Girls as Humanitarian Havoc Looms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said on Monday it needed $29.2 million to address the growing urgent needs of vulnerable women and girls in Afghanistan, which is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Last week, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs requested $606 million to continue to provide assistance to people in Afghanistan through 2021, saying the fall of the Afghan government worsened needs and further complicated a very challenging operation.

"UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, is appealing for funding to respond to the urgent needs of Afghan women and girls as a humanitarian catastrophe looms in the country," the UN agency said in a statement.

The recent developments in Afghanistan that resulted in increased violence, along with the suspension of international donor funding, have already had a "life-threatening impact" on the lives of Afghan women and girls, disrupting access to life-saving health care, the UNFPA said, noting that further deprivations will have "devastating consequences, with the danger that the country could descend into a protracted humanitarian crisis.

"As part of the broader UN flash appeal for $606 million through to the end of 2021, UNFPA is appealing for $29.2 million to respond to the reproductive health and protection needs of 1.6 million vulnerable women and girls," the UN sexual and reproductive health agency added.

The UNFPA urged the international community to step up efforts to respond to the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan at scale, calling for additional funding to build more service centers, "expand the level of services provided and reach hundreds of thousands of women and girls with life-saving health and hygiene supplies."

Following the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) takeover in mid-August, international organizations, as well as donor states cut funding projects, including humanitarian ones, aimed at Afghanistan's post-conflict recovery.