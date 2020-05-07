UrduPoint.com
UN Population Fund Urges For $83Mln In Reproductive Health Aid To Yemen Amid COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:25 AM

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Wednesday called for $83 million in urgent funding for the reproductive health care sector of Yemen, warning that thousands of women in the conflict-torn country could die from pregnancy-related complications, exacerbated by disrupted medical services in light of the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Wednesday called for $83 million in urgent funding for the reproductive health care sector of Yemen, warning that thousands of women in the conflict-torn country could die from pregnancy-related complications, exacerbated by disrupted medical services in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"To save lives, UNFPA is calling for urgent funding of $59 million to provide lifesaving reproductive healthcare and women's protection services until the end of 2020. An additional $24 million is needed for the COVID-19 response to protect health workers and women and girls accessing reproductive health services in the conflict-affected country," the agency said in a press release.

According to UNFPA, more than 48,000 women could die from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth in Yemen due to severe funding shortages and the possible closure of reproductive health facilities due to risks associated with COVID-19.

Nearly 50 percent of health facilities in Yemen are not functioning or functioning only partially at the moment, and only 20 percent provide maternal and child health services due to staff shortages, lack of supplies, inability to meet operational costs, or damage due to the conflict, the UN agency said.

It adds up to disrepair and shortage of medical supplies and equipment and delayed pay to health care personnel.

Cutting funding of the reproductive health services in Yemen in such conditions can have "catastrophic consequences" for the country's girls and women, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem said, as quoted in the press release.

The armed conflict in Yemen between the internationally recognized government and the rebel Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government's side.

The United Nations has repeatedly called Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people over 80 percent of the country's population in acute need of aid.

