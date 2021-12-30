UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Set for January - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The United Nations has decided to postpone the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), a diplomatic source at the Russian mission to the United Nations told Sputnik on Thursday.

The conference was planned to be held on January 4-28.

"On Wednesday, it was decided to postpone the NPT Review Conference. New dates have not yet been agreed upon. Most member states are in favor of holding it face-to-face," the source said.