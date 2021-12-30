UrduPoint.com

UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Set For January - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 11:54 PM

UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Set for January - Source

The United Nations has decided to postpone the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), a diplomatic source at the Russian mission to the United Nations told Sputnik on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The United Nations has decided to postpone the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), a diplomatic source at the Russian mission to the United Nations told Sputnik on Thursday.

The conference was planned to be held on January 4-28.

"On Wednesday, it was decided to postpone the NPT Review Conference. New dates have not yet been agreed upon. Most member states are in favor of holding it face-to-face," the source said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nuclear January

Recent Stories

SME sector could spread its wings to global market ..

SME sector could spread its wings to global markets through E-commerce: FCCI Chi ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's NSDC Secretary Sees No Threat From Russi ..

Ukraine's NSDC Secretary Sees No Threat From Russian Troops Buildup Near Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Cyprus Tightening Sanitary Measures Amid Increase ..

Cyprus Tightening Sanitary Measures Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

2 minutes ago
 Govt on mission of providing facilities to masses, ..

Govt on mission of providing facilities to masses, says Nadeem Qureshi

2 minutes ago
 CEO MEPCO for immediate repair of all distribution ..

CEO MEPCO for immediate repair of all distribution transformers

12 minutes ago
 US Health Agency Recommends Avoiding Cruise Ship T ..

US Health Agency Recommends Avoiding Cruise Ship Travel Regardless of Vaccinatio ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.