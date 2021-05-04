UN Praises Biden for Raising US Refugee Cap to 62,500

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi praised US President Joe Biden for his decision to raise the admissions cap on refugees to 62,500 for this fiscal year, a UNHCR statement said on Tuesday.

"I praise President Biden's move to restore the US' leadership on refugee resettlement.

The decision to increase this year's resettlement admissions ceiling and admit up to 62,500 refugees is a measure that will save lives and protect some of the world's most vulnerable," Grandi said in the statement.

Biden announced on Monday that he would raise the refugee admissions cap from its historic lows during the Trump administration after receiving pushback from fellow Democrats for keeping the Trump-era caps in place.