UN Praises Qatar For Ending Restrictive Job Scheme For Migrant Workers

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The UN labor agency praised Qatar on Sunday for abolishing an exploitative employment system that required migrant workers to seek their employer's permission to change jobs.

The International Labour Organisation said that the reform "effectively dismantles the 'kafala' sponsorship system and marks the beginning of a new era for the Qatari labour market."

Qatar was criticized for dragging feet on its promise to reform conditions for millions of low-paid foreigners, which came into limelight as it enjoyed the pre-World Cup 2022 construction boom.

The country has also become the first in the region to adopt a non-discriminatory minimum wage of 1,000 Qatari Riyals ($275), the UN agency said. The law will enter into force six months after its publication.

The money will be paid to all workers in all sectors, including domestic help. Employees will be required to ensure decent living standards for workers or cover costs of food and housing, a move that will affect 400,000 people directly and millions of their dependents in home countries.

