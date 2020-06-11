UN Predicts 20% Decline in Global Trade in 2020 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - Report

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Global trade is expected to shrink by a fifth this year as economies struggle to overcome the effects of measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report on Thursday.

"New UNCTAD data published on 11 June show that merchandise trade fell by 5 percent in the first quarter of the year and point to a 27 percent drop for the second quarter and a 20 percent annual decline for 2020," the report said.

UNCTAD explained in the report that international trade nosedived in developing countries in April, accounting for a 19 percent decrease in import and an 18 percent drop in export, UNC.

UNCTAD Director of International Trade Pamela Coke-Hamilton said international trade is expected to remain below the levels recorded in 2019 and the magnitude of the decrease will depend on the type and extent of policies countries will adopt to restart their economies.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty about the possibility of any economic recovery in the second half of the year," Cooke-Hamilton said.