UN predicts 'profound recession' in Latin America due to virus

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Latin America is heading into "a profound recession" in 2020 with an expected drop in region-wide GDP of 1.8 to 4.0 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UN economic commission for the region said Friday.

"We are at the beginning of a profound recession. We're faced with the largest fall in growth that the region has had," said Alicia Barcena, executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL).