UN Prepares to Protect Its Staff in Ethiopia As Rebels Advance Toward Capital - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United Nations is taking steps to ensure the protection of its personnel working in Ethiopia amid the state of emergency declared in the country that was prompted by advancements by rebel forces' from the Tigray region to the capital of Addis Ababa, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Ethiopian government declared a national six-month-long state of emergency as part of measures to protect the population from the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

"We are aware of the situation on the ground and, as with all of our various duty stations, we're taking steps to make sure that our staff are protected," Haq said during a press briefing.

The Ethiopian government and TPLF rebels have been engaged in year-long hostilities over control of the norther part of the country.

The rebels are now moving southward and took control of the town of Kombolcha on October 31, less than 370 kilometers (230 miles) north of Addis Ababa. The authorities have called on the Addis Ababa residents to use weapons to defend their neighborhoods.