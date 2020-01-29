(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The United Nations board of inquiry probing recent airstrikes in Syria's Idlib province will continue working through mid-March before submitting its final report to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The deadline for the report has been extended. The board is now expected to complete its work and submit a report to the secretary-general by March 13. This was done at the request of the board," Dujarric said.

The conclusions will be presented in written form to Guterres, and he will decide on any further steps necessary, Dujarric added.

On August 1, Guterres said that the internal Headquarters Board of Inquiry would investigate a series of incidents in which UN-supported facilities in a dozen locations in northwest Syria were destroyed or damaged in airstrikes since late April. The probe was launched after two-thirds of the UN Security Council expressed concern over the lack of inquiry.

The Board of Inquiry commenced its work on September 30.