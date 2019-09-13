(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations internal investigation into airstrikes against civilian infrastructure in Syria's Idlib province will begin on the last day of September, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The United Nations internal investigation into airstrikes against civilian infrastructure in Syria 's Idlib province will begin on the last day of September UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The board will commence its work on 30 September 2019," Dujarric said.

UN experts would ascertain the facts of specific airstrike incidents in northwest Syria and report to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the findings once they complete the work, Dujarric said.