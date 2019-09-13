UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Probe Into Airstrikes In Syria's Idlib To Begin On September 30 - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 10:02 PM

UN Probe Into Airstrikes in Syria's Idlib to Begin on September 30 - Spokesman

The United Nations internal investigation into airstrikes against civilian infrastructure in Syria's Idlib province will begin on the last day of September, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The United Nations internal investigation into airstrikes against civilian infrastructure in Syria's Idlib province will begin on the last day of September, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The board will commence its work on 30 September 2019," Dujarric said.

UN experts would ascertain the facts of specific airstrike incidents in northwest Syria and report to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the findings once they complete the work, Dujarric said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Idlib September 2019

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy Says No Response Yet on Request Ab ..

2 minutes ago

Vinales quickest as Yahamas dominate practice in S ..

2 minutes ago

EU Deploys Observation Mission to Kosovo Parliamen ..

2 minutes ago

Berlusconi, Salvini Discuss Coordination of Opposi ..

2 minutes ago

Program for privatization of 17 SOEs initiated: Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Senior US Diplomat Ford to Lead US Delegation at I ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.