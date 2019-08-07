UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Probe Into Idlib Airstrikes Already Flawed Due To Lack On Unbiased Sources - Journalist

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:14 PM

UN Probe Into Idlib Airstrikes Already Flawed Due to Lack on Unbiased Sources - Journalist

The United Nations is unlikely to find impartial sources of information to investigate the airstrikes in Syria's Idlib province, which is why the recently ordered UN probe will likely be incomplete form the very beginning, Eva Bartlett, an independent Canadian journalist and activist, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The United Nations is unlikely to find impartial sources of information to investigate the airstrikes in Syria's Idlib province, which is why the recently ordered UN probe will likely be incomplete form the very beginning, Eva Bartlett, an independent Canadian journalist and activist, told Sputnik in an interview.

On August 1, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the internal Headquarters Board of Inquiry would investigate a series of incidents in which UN-supported facilities in a dozen locations in northwest Syria have been destroyed or damaged since late April. The probe was launched after two-thirds of the UN Security Council expressed concern over the lack of inquiry.

"If they are talking about the Idlib airstrikes, who will be their sources of information? Is it going to be an honest and neutral source? Because often ... when they quote sources, it is quite easy to find out the sources' affiliation to terrorist organizations. So, how are they going to get neutral [sources]?" Bartlett said, commenting on the UN initiative.

According to the journalist, this lack of unbiased sources would mean that "from the very start the investigation will be flawed" because the UN investigators will be incapable of finding "objective and neutral information."

She also commented on Moscow's claims regarding the need to investigate the US-led coalition's airstrikes in Syria and punish those responsible for civilian casualties. In her opinion, while those guilty must be punished, she doubted this would happen.

According to Bartlett, the United Nations is being used by Western powers as an instrument to promote their agenda and intervene in other countries' affairs. The creation of such a board of inquiry is a true example of the West's "hypocrisy and double standards," she said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the UN probe as provocative in nature, saying that it was promoted by countries that were hostile toward the Syrian government and Moscow's joint counterterrorism efforts with Damascus.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Idlib April August From Government

Recent Stories

Siraj ul Haq for international conference on Kashm ..

46 seconds ago

South Ossetia Plans to Recognize 2008 Military Off ..

48 seconds ago

Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassmen ..

55 seconds ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

3 minutes ago

Seven suspects arrested in Bahawalpur

5 minutes ago

10 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.