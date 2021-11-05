UN Probe on Myanmar to Attempt to Verify Evidence of Crimes Against Humanity - Official

UN Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) head Nicholas Koumjian said on Friday the body will attempt to verify preliminary evidence of crimes against humanity committed in Myanmar since the February 1 military coup

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) UN Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) head Nicholas Koumjian said on Friday the body will attempt to verify preliminary evidence of crimes against humanity committed in Myanmar since the February 1 military coup.

"We do feel now, having observed the events and collected preliminary evidence, that the facts show a widespread and systematic attack on a civilian population, amounting to crimes against humanity," Koumjian said. "So we'll be collecting and attempting to verify that preliminary evidence."

Koumjian noted that IIMM has received more than 200,000 communications since the coup and has collected more than one-and-a-half million items of evidence, and continue to do so.

"So that one day, those most responsible for the serious international crimes in Myanmar will be brought to account," he said.