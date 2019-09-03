UN Probe Says Saudis, UAE, US, UK, France May Be Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen

A UN panel of excerpts probing human rights violations in Yemen has reason to believe that the Yemeni government, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have, with the help from their Western allies, committed acts that may amount to war crimes, according to a report out Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) A UN panel of excerpts probing human rights violations in Yemen has reason to believe that the Yemeni government, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have, with the help from their Western allies, committed acts that may amount to war crimes, according to a report out Tuesday.

"The Group of Experts has reasonable grounds to believe that the Governments of Yemen, and the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to the extent they have control, are responsible for human rights violations, including arbitrary deprivation of the right to life, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, rape and other forms of sexual violence, torture, ill-treatment and child recruitment, and violations of fundamental freedoms, and economic, social and cultural rights," the report said.

The experts, led by Kamel Jendoubi of Tunisia, conducted over 600 interviews with victims and witnesses this year to find facts behind alleged violations dating as far back as 2014, when Houthi rebels overran parts of the country.

A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab countries has been bombing rebel positions indiscriminately since early 2015 with the help of arms supplied by Western powers.

"The obligations of third States to ensure respect for international humanitarian law are also particularly relevant in this context for any State that influences or may provide support for parties to the conflict, such as France, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United Kingdom ... and the United States of America," the report read.

Jendoubi said that the "endemic impunity" of the parties involved in the Yemeni crisis could not be tolerated anymore and that the international community must stop ignoring these violations and the "intolerable" humanitarian situation in Yemen.