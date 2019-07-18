UN Promised to Intensify Probe Into Attack on Russian UN Staffer in Kosovo - Moscow

The United Nations has pledged to intensify its domestic investigation into the Kosovar police's attack on a Russian staffer of the UN mission in the self-proclaimed republic, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The United Nations has pledged to intensify its domestic investigation into the Kosovar police's attack on a Russian staffer of the UN mission in the self-proclaimed republic, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik.

On May 28, Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a Russian citizen and member of the UN Mission in Kosovo, was detained and beaten up by the Kosovar police, despite having diplomatic immunity. He received multiple head injuries. The detention came as part of the Kosovar police's special operation for combating organized crime in the country's Serb-populated north.

"This is very simple. This is the business of the United Nations, and the United Nations is currently carrying out investigation into the matter ... Investigation continues exactly through the United Nations. It is establishing all the circumstances and it will have to make a ruling on who is guilty. Domestic investigation is underway. We know that it is underway, we are pushing them, they are always referring to lack of staff, but they have promised to us to intensify relevant efforts," Kelin said.