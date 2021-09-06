UrduPoint.com

UN Promises Continued Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:10 AM

UN Promises Continued Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The UN delegation that met with representatives of the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in Kabul on Sunday has agreed to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.

"The UN delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries. The IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] delegation thanked the UN delegation, assuring them of cooperation and provision of needed facilities," Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

Spokesman for the Taliban political office Mohammad Naeem said on Twitter on Sunday that UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths met with Taliban political office chief Abdul Ghani Baradar in the Afghan capital on Sunday.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said on Sunday that during the meeting, the Afghan authorities "pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers - both men and women - will be guaranteed freedom of movement.

"

Dujarric said that more meetings on humanitarian issues are expected in the coming days and that the Afghan authorities are committed to cooperate with the humanitarian community to ensure that assistance is delivered to people across Afghanistan.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said on Friday that the European Union plans to coordinate contacts with the Taliban through a joint EU presence in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Borrell stressed that the bloc's openness to developing relations with a Taliban-led government in Afghanistan will depend on five criteria, including uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the country that is mired in uncertainty following the August takeover of Kabul by the Taliban and the completion of foreign troops' withdrawal.

