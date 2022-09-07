UN Proposal on Zaporizhzhia Would Allow Ukrainians to Ruin Everything - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia believes that the United Nations proposal to create a demilitarizated zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would allow Ukrainians to enter the facility and ruin the security Russia is ensuring, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasiliy Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"If we demilitarize it, the Ukrainians will immediately step in and ruin the whole thing. We are protecting, we are defending the station," Nebenzia told journalists.