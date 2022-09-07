UrduPoint.com

UN Proposal On Zaporizhzhia Would Allow Ukrainians To Ruin Everything - Nebenzia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 12:26 AM

UN Proposal on Zaporizhzhia Would Allow Ukrainians to Ruin Everything - Nebenzia

Russia believes that the United Nations proposal to create a demilitarizated zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would allow Ukrainians to enter the facility and ruin the security Russia is ensuring, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasiliy Nebenzia said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia believes that the United Nations proposal to create a demilitarizated zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would allow Ukrainians to enter the facility and ruin the security Russia is ensuring, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasiliy Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"If we demilitarize it, the Ukrainians will immediately step in and ruin the whole thing. We are protecting, we are defending the station," Nebenzia told journalists.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

5 minutes ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

45 seconds ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

46 seconds ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

2 minutes ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Hopes IAEA Team Will Work at ZNPP Wi ..

UN Chief Says Hopes IAEA Team Will Work at ZNPP Without Hindrance, Contribute to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.