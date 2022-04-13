- Home
- World
- News
- UN Proposes Incident Prevention Mechanism Involving Russia, Ukraine, Humanitarian Actors
UN Proposes Incident Prevention Mechanism Involving Russia, Ukraine, Humanitarian Actors
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 10:36 PM
The United Nations has suggested creating a mechanism involving Russia, Ukraine, the UN and humanitarian entities to avoid incidents cooperatively, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The United Nations has suggested creating a mechanism involving Russia, Ukraine, the UN and humanitarian entities to avoid incidents cooperatively, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.
"We also proposed the creation of a mechanism involving the Russian Federation, Ukraine, the UN and eventually other humanitarian entities ... to manage and avoid incidents in this kind of situations," Guterres said.