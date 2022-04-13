UN Proposes Incident Prevention Mechanism Involving Russia, Ukraine, Humanitarian Actors

The United Nations has suggested creating a mechanism involving Russia, Ukraine, the UN and humanitarian entities to avoid incidents cooperatively, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The United Nations has suggested creating a mechanism involving Russia, Ukraine, the UN and humanitarian entities to avoid incidents cooperatively, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"We also proposed the creation of a mechanism involving the Russian Federation, Ukraine, the UN and eventually other humanitarian entities ... to manage and avoid incidents in this kind of situations," Guterres said.