UN Proposes Incident Prevention Mechanism Involving Russia, Ukraine, Humanitarian Actors

Published April 13, 2022

The United Nations has suggested creating a mechanism involving Russia, Ukraine, the UN and humanitarian entities to avoid incidents cooperatively, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The United Nations has suggested creating a mechanism involving Russia, Ukraine, the UN and humanitarian entities to avoid incidents cooperatively, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"We also proposed the creation of a mechanism involving the Russian Federation, Ukraine, the UN and eventually other humanitarian entities ... to manage and avoid incidents in this kind of situations," Guterres said.

More Stories From World

