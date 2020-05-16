UrduPoint.com
UN Prosecutor Hails Arrest Of Rwanda Genocide Suspect

Sat 16th May 2020 | 03:59 PM

UN prosecutor hails arrest of Rwanda genocide suspect

A top UN prosecutor said on Saturday that the arrest of a key Rwanda genocide fugitive in France showed that suspects would be brought to justice for crimes in the 1994 bloodshed

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A top UN prosecutor said on Saturday that the arrest of a key Rwanda genocide fugitive in France showed that suspects would be brought to justice for crimes in the 1994 bloodshed.

"The arrest of Felicien Kabuga today is a reminder that those responsible for genocide can be brought to account, even 26 years after their crimes," said Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals in The Hague.

