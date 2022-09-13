UrduPoint.com

UN Pursuing All Efforts To Get Russian Fertilizers To International Markets - UNCTAD Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 07:53 PM

UN Pursuing All Efforts to Get Russian Fertilizers to International Markets - UNCTAD Chief

The United Nations is doing its best to get Russian fertilizers to international markets, Secretary-General of UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The United Nations is doing its best to get Russian fertilizers to international markets, Secretary-General of UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan said on Tuesday.

"And what I can say is that the UN is pursuing all efforts to allow for a positive outcome on Russian ammonia export to international markets, and that's what we are doing," Grynspan told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Market All Best

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to evaluate flood d ..

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to evaluate flood damages

30 seconds ago
 Serbia bans EuroPride march: organisers

Serbia bans EuroPride march: organisers

31 seconds ago
 TMA demolishes 28 illegal structures around Dhamto ..

TMA demolishes 28 illegal structures around Dhamtor bypass road

34 seconds ago
 Israel Offers Albania Assistance in Cyberdefense - ..

Israel Offers Albania Assistance in Cyberdefense - Deputy Foreign Minister

36 seconds ago
 IG prisons and Special secretary Home department v ..

IG prisons and Special secretary Home department visit Central Jail Haripur

3 minutes ago
 Devastating floods in Pakistan to cause food secur ..

Devastating floods in Pakistan to cause food security crisis, disrupt global sup ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.