- Home
- World
- News
- UN Pursuing All Efforts to Get Russian Fertilizers to International Markets - UNCTAD Chief
UN Pursuing All Efforts To Get Russian Fertilizers To International Markets - UNCTAD Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 07:53 PM
The United Nations is doing its best to get Russian fertilizers to international markets, Secretary-General of UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan said on Tuesday
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The United Nations is doing its best to get Russian fertilizers to international markets, Secretary-General of UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan said on Tuesday.
"And what I can say is that the UN is pursuing all efforts to allow for a positive outcome on Russian ammonia export to international markets, and that's what we are doing," Grynspan told reporters.