UN Pursuing All Efforts to Get Russian Fertilizers to International Markets - UNCTAD Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The United Nations is doing its best to get Russian fertilizers to international markets, Secretary-General of UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan said on Tuesday.

"And what I can say is that the UN is pursuing all efforts to allow for a positive outcome on Russian ammonia export to international markets, and that's what we are doing," Grynspan told reporters.