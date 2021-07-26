UN pushes for transformation of global food systems

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A three-day meeting of agriculture ministers, policy makers and others began Monday in Rome, ahead of a September UN summit intended to improve the world's food systems amid rising hunger.

Even before the emergence of the coronavirus, the United Nations acknowledged the world would not meet a goal of eliminating global hunger and malnutrition by the end of 2030.

That has made the transformation of the world's food systems even more crucial, says the UN, which has a summit dedicated to the topic in New York set for September.

This preparatory meeting in Rome includes policy makers, members of civil society, farmers and researchers.

Already, however, campaign groups have expressed fears that UN will give prioritise "agribusiness" to the detriment of sustainable agriculture and small, independent farmers.

Pope Francis, in a letter to summit attendees, called for "radical change" to confront hunger.

"We need a new mindset and a new holistic approach and to design food systems that protect the Earth and keep the dignity of the human person at the center; that ensure sufficient food globally and promote decent work locally; and that feed the world today, without compromising the future," he wrote.