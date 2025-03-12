UN pushing reform to ensure taxpayers’ money reaches those in need: Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The United Nations is prioritizing reform to ensure it remains effective, cost-efficient and responsive to the people it serves, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Wednesday, as part of a continued push to modernize the world body.

Speaking to reporters at UN Headquarters, in New York, the UN chief emphasized that the reforms are not just about internal processes but aimed at delivering tangible improvements in peace, development and humanitarian aid – all while ensuring that public funds are used wisely and transparently.

“These efforts are not ends in themselves. They are about better serving people whose very lives depend on us. They are about hardworking taxpayers around the world who underwrite everything we do,” he said.

As the UN turns 80 this year, the UN80 Initiative builds on ongoing efforts, including the Pact for the Future and UN 2.0, which aim to update the UN’s structures, priorities, and operations for the 21st century.

Since taking office in 2017, Guterres has led a comprehensive reform agenda focused on simplifying procedures, decentralizing decision-making, enhancing transparency and prioritizing data and digital capacity to make the UN more efficient and cost-effective, it was pointed out.

“It is essential that an organizational system as complex and crucial as the United Nations – subjects itself to rigorous and regular scrutiny to assess its fitness for purpose in carrying out its goals efficiently,” he said.

“And this 80th anniversary year of the United Nations is a prime moment to expand all our efforts, recognizing the need for even greater urgency and ambition.”

Under the UN80 Initiative, a dedicated internal Task Force led by Under-Secretary-General Guy Ryder will develop proposals in three key areas, the UN chief said.

These include identifying efficiencies and improvements, reviewing the implementation of mandates from Member States, and a strategic review of deeper, more structural changes and programme realignment.

These efforts go “far beyond the technical,” Guterres said.

“Budgets at the United Nations are not just numbers on a balance sheet – they are a matter of life and death for millions around the world.”

Though the UN remains a “one-of-a-kind” forum for nations to advance peace and security collectively, promote sustainable development and human rights, it has been facing significant fiscal headwinds.

“Resources are shrinking across the board – and they have been for a long time,” Guterres said.

“For at least the past seven years, the United Nations has faced a liquidity crisis because not all Member States pay in full, and many also do not pay on time,” he added.

As of 11 March, only 75 of the 193 Member States have paid their assessed contributions in full towards the $3.72 billion 2025 budget for the Organization – approved by the General Assembly in December last year.

Last year, 152 nations paid their share in full by December 31, while in 2023 the number was 142.

The regular budget funds UN programmes across key areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs. UN peacekeeping operations are funded through a separate account.

Guterres also pledged to consult closely and regularly with all Member States on the progress made – under the leadership of the President of the General Assembly – seeking guidance on the way forward and presenting concrete proposals.

“My objective is to move as soon as possible in areas where I have the authority – and to urge Member States to consider the many decisions that rest with them,” he said.

In conclusion, the UN chief emphasized that “need is great, and the goal is clear: an even stronger and more effective United Nations that delivers for people and is tuned to the 21st century.”