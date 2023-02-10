UN Racial Justice Group Says US Police Beatings May Have Violated International Norms

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The UN International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in the context of Law Enforcement has raised concerns that the use of police force leading to the deaths of Keenan Anderson and Tyre Nichols in the United States may have violated international norms, according to a release published on Friday.

"The force used appears to have violated international norms protecting the right to life and prohibiting torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. It is also not in line with standards set out under the United Nations Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials and the Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials," the release stated.

Multiple members of the Expert Mechanism condemned the deaths. They called for US authorities to "show determination in questioning and reforming an institutionalized police culture that permits criminal assault under the guise of law enforcement and public safety.

"

The Expert Mechanism said it would raise police brutality during its official mission to the US in April.

Anderson, a 31-year-old cousin of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in January approximately four hours after being tased by police. Anderson was apprehended after he waved down an officer to assist in a car crash, in which he was allegedly involved. Anderson was tased for non-compliance after he appeared to flee from the scene.

Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, died three days after an altercation with five Memphis police officers, who were also black, in January following a traffic stop. All the five officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder.