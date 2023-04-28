UrduPoint.com

UN Raises Alarm Over Criminals Escaping From Prisons In Sudan Amid Clashes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 07:03 PM

UN Raises Alarm Over Criminals Escaping From Prisons in Sudan Amid Clashes

The United Nations is concerned over the fact that inmates managed to escape from several prisons across Sudan amid clashes between the army and the paramilitary, a spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Ravina Shamdasani, said on Friday

"It is deeply alarming that inmates have been released from or escaped from a number of prisons. We are very worried about the prospect of further violence amid a generalized climate of impunity," Shamdasani told a briefing in Geneva.

Earlier this week, the media reported that an associate of former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, Ahmed Haroun, had escaped from prison.

Since mid-April, Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group, with the epicenter in Khartoum. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet. On Thursday, the sides agreed to extend the current ceasefire for another 72 hours.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

