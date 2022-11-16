UN Raises Concern Over Reports of Afghan Women Being Banned From Visiting Parks, Baths

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday expressed its deep concern over reports of women in Afghanistan being prevented from using parks, gyms and baths, and urged the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) to respect female citizens' "access to all forms of public life."

Last week, the Taliban prohibited Afghan women from visiting all public parks in the country, representatives of Habib Zazai, one of the largest parks in Kabul, said, citing the Afghan Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice. According to ministry spokesman Akif Muhajir, the Taliban have also banned women's public bathhouses as they are contrary to the sharia, islam's legal system.

"UNAMA is deeply concerned by recent Taliban officials' statements and mounting on-the-ground reports of women being prevented from using parks, gyms and baths. All Afghans' rights should be upheld, particularly women's access to all forms of public life and girls right to education," the UN mission wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, which has resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. The Taliban cabinet is not inclusive of women. Female citizens have repeatedly protested in a number of Afghan cities, asking that their rights be respected and for representation in the government and local authorities.