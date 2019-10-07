UN Raises Issue of US Visa Denial to Russian Diplomats at 'Various Levels' - Spokesman

The United Nations has been addressing the issue of the United States denying visas to Russian diplomats - who were set to participate in the work of the UN General Assembly First Committee - at different levels, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The United Nations has been addressing the issue of the United States denying visas to Russian diplomats - who were set to participate in the work of the UN General Assembly First Committee - at different levels, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"This issue is one of that's concerning us, and I know we have been raising it with the host authorities at various levels," Dujarric told reporters.

On Thursday, Russia's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy proposed to shift the location of the First Committee - which deals with questions of disarmament and international security - from New York to Vienna or Geneva, citing obstacles Russian diplomats have faced when trying to obtain US visas.

Polyianskiy said the US authorities had not issued visas to some of the Russian experts who planned to travel to New York to take part in the First Committee's session this year.

In September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow may resort to advocating for the relocation of the UN headquarters amid the United States' refusal to grant visas to ten members of the Russian delegation for the UN General Assembly's high-level week.