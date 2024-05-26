Open Menu

UN Raises Papua New Guinea Landslide Death Toll Estimate To 670

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

UN raises Papua New Guinea landslide death toll estimate to 670

Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) More than 670 people are believed to have died after a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea, a UN official told AFP on Sunday as aid workers and villagers braved perilous conditions in their desperate search for survivors.

"There are an estimated 150-plus houses now buried" said UN migration agency official Serhan Aktoprak, adding that "670-plus people are assumed dead".

"The situation is terrible with the land still sliding. The water is running and this is creating a massive risk for eveyrone involved," added Aktoprak, who is based in Port Moresby.

The once-bustling hillside village in Enga province was almost completely obliterated when the landslide struck in the early hours of Friday morning, burying scores of homes and the people sleeping inside.

