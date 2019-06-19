UrduPoint.com
UN Rapporteur Calls On Guterres To Launch Follow-Up Probe Into Khashoggi Murder

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:04 PM

The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, recommended in her report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres open a follow-up investigation into the case

"[We recommend that United Nations Secretary General] initiate a follow-up criminal investigation into the killing of Mr. Khashoggi to build-up strong files on each of the alleged perpetrators and identify mechanisms for formal accountability, such as an ad hoc or hybrid tribunal. The Secretary General himself should be able to establish an international follow-up criminal investigation without any trigger by a State," the report read.

