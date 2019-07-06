UrduPoint.com
UN Rapporteur On Human Rights In Palestinian Territory To Conduct Visit - OHCHR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A UN Special Rapporteur will travel to Amman, Jordan, next week, to gather information on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Friday.

"The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, Michael Lynk, begins his annual official mission to the region on 8 July, through Friday 12 July 2019," the release said.

UN expert, the release added, had requested Israeli authorities to visit the Occupied Palestinian Territory, however, the request remained unanswered.

In Jordan, the release noted, Lynk will hold meetings with government officials, community leaders and civil society members to discuss the human rights situation across the Occupied Palestinian Territory and collect evidence for his annual report which will be presented to the UN General Assembly in October 2019.

The OHCHR expressed deep concern by the degradation of the human rights situation, particularly the recent spike in Israeli settler attacks, in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, after an assessment visit of UN experts to Amman on June 17-20.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

