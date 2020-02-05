A Wednesday ruling by a Dutch court against the government's usage of a surveillance system for detecting welfare fraud is a "clear victory" for campaigners for human rights, Philip Alston, the UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) A Wednesday ruling by a Dutch court against the government's usage of a surveillance system for detecting welfare fraud is a "clear victory" for campaigners for human rights, Philip Alston, the UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, said.

Systeem Risico Indicatie (SyRI), developed by the Dutch Social Affairs Ministry in 2014, has been using artificial intelligence to put together lists of citizens suspected of any form of housing or social security fraud.

"Landmark ruling by a Dutch court stops government attempts to spy on the poor. This is a clear victory for all those who are justifiably concerned about the existential threats digital government and digital welfare poses for human rights," Alston tweeted.

Alston further called on "courts elsewhere" to follow suit in applying universal standards for human rights.

"This court decision should be a wake-up call for politicians and others, not just in the Netherlands, but in many other countries where governments are experimenting with digitizing government," the UN special rapporteur added.

The Dutch court specified that SyRI violated the European treaty on human rights and contradicted the country's privacy legislation.