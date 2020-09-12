UN Rapporteur Recommends US Sanction Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing

UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard said in a congressional hearing on Friday that she recommends the US government sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard said in a congressional hearing on Friday that she recommends the US government sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Another possible line of action concerning individual sanctions , some of which have already been taken by the government of the United States," Callamard told the US House Intelligence Committee. "I would recommend that the sanctions focus on the chain of command and be extended to the Crown Prince.

"

Callamard explained that possible sanctions may include the freezing of some or all of bin Salman's assets until and unless Saudi Arabia takes meaningful steps to address Khashoggi's murder.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, went missing in October 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts, but eventually admitted that he was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

Riyadh has repeatedly denied allegations that any members of the royal family were involved in the incident.