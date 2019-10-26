UrduPoint.com
UN Rapporteur Says Did Not Study Butina's Case, But Solitary Confinement 'Inhumane'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:18 PM

UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard told Sputnik that she had not examined the case of Russian citizen Maria Butina who had been imprisoned in the United States but believes that time spent under solitary confinement amounts to inhumane treatment

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard told Sputnik that she had not examined the case of Russian citizen Maria Butina who had been imprisoned in the United States but believes that time spent under solitary confinement amounts to inhumane treatment.

"I haven't investigated the case," Callamard said. "What I can say, at the theoretical level, is that based on the work of my colleagues, a Special Rapporteur on torture, that extensive period under solitary confinement is a form of inhumane treatment, and, therefore, violation of international human rights obligation.

"

Butina was arrested by US authorities on July 25, 2018 and held in solitary confinement until she signed a plea deal in December charging her with one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent without notifying the US Attorney General. On Friday, Butina was released from a US prison in Florida and departed on a flight to Moscow in the early evening.

