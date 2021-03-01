UrduPoint.com
UN Rapporteur Says Doesn't Have Chemical Formula For Nerve Agent Allegedly Used On Navalny

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:08 PM

UN Special Rappourteur Agnes Callamard said Monday she did not have a chemical formula for the nerve agent that was allegedly used on Alexey Navalny, adding that it appeared to be a "novel" form of Novichok

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) UN Special Rappourteur Agnes Callamard said Monday she did not have a chemical formula for the nerve agent that was allegedly used on Alexey Navalny, adding that it appeared to be a "novel" form of Novichok.

"I do not possess the chemical formula, I know it is in the hands of OPCW and various other actors in the know. To be honest, I'm not a scientist, so I'm not sure I would have been in any position to do much with the chemical formula. What I do know is that that chemical formula indicates that it is a Novichok, but that it is not quite the kind of Novichok that has been used in 2019, in other words, that it is a novel form," Callamard said.

More Stories From World

