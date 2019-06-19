UN Rapporteur Says Sanctions Over Khashoggi Case Should Continue, Include Crown Prince

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the UN Human Rights Council recommended in her Wednesday report that targeted sanctions against people and entities suspected of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi must continue, adding that the punitive measures should also be extended to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the UN Human Rights Council recommended in her Wednesday report that targeted sanctions against people and entities suspected of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi must continue, adding that the punitive measures should also be extended to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Targeted sanctions against the individuals and/or entities in Saudi Arabia that were likely involved in the murder of Mr. Khashoggi must continue. However, in view of the credible evidence into the responsibilities of the Crown Prince for his murder, such sanctions ought also to include the Crown Prince and his personal assets abroad, until and unless evidence is provided and corroborated that he carries no responsibilities for this execution," Agnes Callamard said in the report.

She welcomed the sanctions imposed by the United States shortly after the murder on 17 suspected perpetrators, noting, however, that their impact was "questionable."

"It is difficult to escape the impression that these particular sanctions against 17 or more individuals may act as a smokescreen, diverting attention away from those actually responsible. The current sanctions simply fail to address the central questions of chain of command and of senior leadership's responsibilities for and associated with the execution," Callamard added.