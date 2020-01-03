(@imziishan)

The targeted killing of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani "most likely" violates international law, including human rights law, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The targeted killing of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani "most likely" violates international law, including human rights law, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, said on Friday.

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which is mainly responsible for extraterritorial military, was assassinated by the US strike earlier in the day.

"The targeted killings of Qasem Soleimani and Abu mahdi al muhandi [another Iranian commander killed in the US strikes alongside Soleimani] most likely violate international law incl human rights law.

Lawful justifications for such killings are very narrowly defined and it is hard to imagine how any of these can apply to these killings. #Iraq," Callamard tweeted.

She further noted that the usage of drones 'outside the context of active hostilities' is very unlikely to be classified as legal.

"Killing of #QasemSoleimani: Another major problem with extra territorial targeted killings is the lack of oversight. Executives decide who may be killed outside due process, when it acts in self-defense, against whom and how. Without approval of Parliaments. #Iraq," Callamard added.

Meanwhile, Iran vowed exact vengeance on the United States upon the death of the top commander.