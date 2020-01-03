UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rapporteur Says Soleimani's Targeted Killing 'Most Likely' Violates International Law

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:56 AM

UN Rapporteur Says Soleimani's Targeted Killing 'Most Likely' Violates International Law

The targeted killing of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani "most likely" violates international law, including human rights law, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The targeted killing of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani "most likely" violates international law, including human rights law, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, said on Friday.

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which is mainly responsible for extraterritorial military, was assassinated by the US strike earlier in the day.

"The targeted killings of Qasem Soleimani and Abu mahdi al muhandi [another Iranian commander killed in the US strikes alongside Soleimani] most likely violate international law incl human rights law.

Lawful justifications for such killings are very narrowly defined and it is hard to imagine how any of these can apply to these killings. #Iraq," Callamard tweeted.

She further noted that the usage of drones 'outside the context of active hostilities' is very unlikely to be classified as legal.

"Killing of #QasemSoleimani: Another major problem with extra territorial targeted killings is the lack of oversight. Executives decide who may be killed outside due process, when it acts in self-defense, against whom and how. Without approval of Parliaments. #Iraq," Callamard added.

Meanwhile, Iran vowed exact vengeance on the United States upon the death of the top commander.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran United States May Top

Recent Stories

Fitness tests of centrally contracted players next ..

10 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Minister Calls Emergency Meeting A ..

50 seconds ago

Speeding dumper crushes motorcyclist in Karachi

53 seconds ago

Four killed in Sri Lanka military plane crash

55 seconds ago

Samsung, LG to showcase upgraded AI-powered produc ..

20 minutes ago

Ghosn seen on security camera leaving Tokyo home a ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.