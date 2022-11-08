UN Rapporteur Says Ukrainian Crisis Distracts Global Community From Climate Problems

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) SHEIKH, Egypt, November 8 (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian crisis has shifted the attention of governments away from trying to find solutions to climate change, UN Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the context of Climate Change, Ian Fry, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are facing an extraordinary challenge now with the Ukraine war, I guess, and that is a major diversion from the biggest threat to humanity, which is climate change. And of course that is changing the geopolitics of access to fossil fuels, and changing that whole system," Fry said on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The fact that many more people are dying as a result of climate change than of hostilities in Ukraine is often being ignored, Fry said, acknowledging, however, that the Ukrainian people's situation is also of global concern.

The UN rapporteur hopes that COP27 will find a way to convince the G20 countries to accelerate their efforts toward reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

He also expects countries to support the UN's initiative of " loss and damage," which entails compensation of emissions-related damage to the most vulnerable populations affected by it. Fry deplored the United States' refusal to join the new initiative.

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18. The conference is attended by over 44,000 people.