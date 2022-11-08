UrduPoint.com

UN Rapporteur Says Ukrainian Crisis Distracts Global Community From Climate Problems

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

UN Rapporteur Says Ukrainian Crisis Distracts Global Community From Climate Problems

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) SHEIKH, Egypt, November 8 (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian crisis has shifted the attention of governments away from trying to find solutions to climate change, UN Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the context of Climate Change, Ian Fry, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are facing an extraordinary challenge now with the Ukraine war, I guess, and that is a major diversion from the biggest threat to humanity, which is climate change. And of course that is changing the geopolitics of access to fossil fuels, and changing that whole system," Fry said on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The fact that many more people are dying as a result of climate change than of hostilities in Ukraine is often being ignored, Fry said, acknowledging, however, that the Ukrainian people's situation is also of global concern.

The UN rapporteur hopes that COP27 will find a way to convince the G20 countries to accelerate their efforts toward reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

He also expects countries to support the UN's initiative of " loss and damage," which entails compensation of emissions-related damage to the most vulnerable populations affected by it. Fry deplored the United States' refusal to join the new initiative.

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18. The conference is attended by over 44,000 people.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Egypt United States November From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

3 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

49 minutes ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

1 hour ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.