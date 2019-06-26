UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rapporteur Suggests Creating International Team Of Investigators For Khashoggi Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:50 PM

UN Rapporteur Suggests Creating International Team of Investigators for Khashoggi Case

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, invited on Wednesday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create an international team of criminal investigators to bring light to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I suggested to the secretary-general of the United Nations to put in place an international criminal team that will do what I was not able to do, which is to really determine with certainty individual liability for the crime, including at the highest level ... Who ordered the crime? Who turned a blind eye to the crime? Who incited the crime? None of those questions have been answered. Where is the body? That has not been answered. That is what the criminal investigation should do, that is why I have asked for the security-general to put in place such an international team of criminal investigators," Callamard said.

She noted that, from her point of view, creating this special mechanism required neither a UN Security Council resolution, nor an official request from the UN member states.

The rapporteur also said that the killing of Khashoggi met the criteria to be treated as an international crime, which meant that universal jurisdiction can be applied to it.

"The paralysis that we are witnessing, the ping-pong game between who can do what and inability of the secretary-general to determine whether or not he can move with something, all of those things will be solved if there is a standing instrument, who could just take upon itself this kind of crime.

So I think it will solve a lot of issues," Callamard added.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

Last week, Callamard issued a report concluding that Khashoggi's death was a premeditated extrajudicial murder for which Saudi Arabia is responsible. She called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch a follow-up criminal probe into the killing due to "credible evidence" that warrants further investigation of senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Earlier this week, Callamard told Sputnik that the United Nations should create a special mechanism to investigate murders of journalists and human rights activists.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder but have repeatedly denied any involvement of the royal family in the case.

Related Topics

Murder Resolution United Nations Washington Riyadh Saudi Istanbul Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman October Criminals Post Family All From Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

UAE launches relief campaign in Yemen&#039;s Taiz, ..

8 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Not See Kim During Asia Trip Bu ..

12 minutes ago

Central Bank of UAE enhances its reporting of non- ..

23 minutes ago

Renovated Al Mudhafar hospital re-opens in Yemen

23 minutes ago

Russia Sent Notes to Int'l Tribunal, Ukrainian Emb ..

24 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Have 'Very Good Conversation' W ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.