UN Rapporteur Urges US To Impose Sanctions Against Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:15 PM

UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard called on the United States on Monday to impose sanctions against the Saudi crown prince in connection with the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Embassy in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard called on the United States on Monday to impose sanctions against the Saudi crown prince in connection with the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Embassy in Turkey.

"I am calling on the US government to act on its public findings and to sanction Mohammed bin Salman for what he has done, to sanction him as the other 76 individuals are sanctioned, to sanction him in the diplomatic sense of the word," Callamard said.

