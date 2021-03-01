UrduPoint.com
UN Rapporteurs Acknowledge France, Germany, Sweden Ignored Russian Requests On Navalny

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:25 PM

UN Rapporteurs Acknowledge France, Germany, Sweden Ignored Russian Requests on Navalny

UN special rapporteurs Agnes Callamard and Irene Khan acknowledged that France, Germany, Sweden had not responded to requests of Russian prosecutors on Navalny case, according to their letter sent to the Russian authorities in December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) UN special rapporteurs Agnes Callamard and Irene Khan acknowledged that France, Germany, Sweden had not responded to requests of Russian prosecutors on Navalny case, according to their letter sent to the Russian authorities in December 2020.

"The Russian authorities have sent six requests to the competent authorities in Germany, France, and Sweden requesting assistance in the investigation ... Thus far, the competent authorities of these three countries have seemingly refused to cooperate," the letter says.

