UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rapporteurs To Look Into Russian Politician Navalny's Case At His Behest - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:34 PM

UN Rapporteurs to Look Into Russian Politician Navalny's Case at His Behest - Reports

Two United Nations special rapporteurs have agreed to investigate the incident involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the German Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Two United Nations special rapporteurs have agreed to investigate the incident involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the German Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, Navalny reached out through his French lawyer William Burdon, to Irene Khan, the rapporteur on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression, and Agnes Callamard, the special rapporteur on extra-judicial executions.

Both UN officials have already had a long conversation with Navalny in Berlin, the magazine reported.

Callamard reportedly confirmed that a probe has been launched, but could not say how long it would last. The rapporteur refrained from making any substantive evaluations until the inquiry is concluded and the relevant country has been consulted.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia.

He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, when the doctors determined that he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the politician was brought to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment.

In a statement, the German government said that doctors had found evidence of a poisonous nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's body. Russia disputed these allegations, noting that its medics had found no toxic substances in Navalny while he was treated in Omsk.

The opposition activist was discharged from the Charite hospital on September 23 and is expected to make a full recovery.

In a recent interview with Spiegel, Navalny accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind his alleged poisoning. The Kremlin called his statement "extremely insulting and unacceptable."

Related Topics

United Nations Russia German Berlin Vladimir Putin Omsk August September From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines five businesses and warns seve ..

36 minutes ago

UN Humanitarian Office Releases $40Mln in Aid for ..

47 seconds ago

Europe passes 6 million confirmed coronavirus case ..

48 seconds ago

Ganna 'redeems Ineos' with Giro d'Italia fifth sta ..

50 seconds ago

UK pub firm Greene King axes 800 jobs on virus cur ..

51 seconds ago

Europe passes 6 million confirmed coronavirus case ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.