(@FahadShabbir)

Two United Nations special rapporteurs have agreed to investigate the incident involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the German Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Two United Nations special rapporteurs have agreed to investigate the incident involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the German Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, Navalny reached out through his French lawyer William Burdon, to Irene Khan, the rapporteur on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression, and Agnes Callamard, the special rapporteur on extra-judicial executions.

Both UN officials have already had a long conversation with Navalny in Berlin, the magazine reported.

Callamard reportedly confirmed that a probe has been launched, but could not say how long it would last. The rapporteur refrained from making any substantive evaluations until the inquiry is concluded and the relevant country has been consulted.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia.

He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, when the doctors determined that he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the politician was brought to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment.

In a statement, the German government said that doctors had found evidence of a poisonous nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's body. Russia disputed these allegations, noting that its medics had found no toxic substances in Navalny while he was treated in Omsk.

The opposition activist was discharged from the Charite hospital on September 23 and is expected to make a full recovery.

In a recent interview with Spiegel, Navalny accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind his alleged poisoning. The Kremlin called his statement "extremely insulting and unacceptable."