US Special Rapporteurs, Agnes Callamard and Irene Khan, have called on Russia to request or green-light an international investigation of the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021)

The rapporteurs said they sent the results of their four-month probe into the case to Moscow in December but had no reply.

Navalny and some Western countries suggest that Russian special services' members poisoned him with a nerve agent. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that a preliminary investigation of the case was opened, but an actual investigation could not be launched without substantiating materials and the West ignored Russia's requests for aid on the case.

"We believe that an international investigation should be carried out as a matter of urgency in order to establish the facts and clarify all the circumstances concerning Mr. Navalny's poisoning. This investigation is especially critical now that Mr. Navalny is being detained by the Russian Government and is subject to its control. We call on the Russian Government to request or to allow an investigation of this nature," the rapporteurs said.

According to the rapporteurs, Navalny was being monitored by Russian authorities at the time when he fell ill suddenly, so it is unlikely that any third party could use a chemical substance against him without Russia knowing.