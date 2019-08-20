UrduPoint.com
UN Reaches Deal With Yemen's Houthis To Asses Deserted Oil Tanker Next Week - Aid Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:04 PM

The United Nations had reached an agreement with Yemen's Houthi authorities to begin assessing the abandoned SAFER oil tanker off the Yemeni coast of Al Hudaydah next week, UN Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller said at a Security Council meeting on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The United Nations had reached an agreement with Yemen's Houthi authorities to begin assessing the abandoned SAFER oil tanker off the Yemeni coast of Al Hudaydah next week, UN Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller said at a Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"Ansar Allah [Houthi] authorities have also approved plans for a UN assessment of the SAFER oil tanker, as mentioned by the special envoy," Mueller said. "The UN assessment team arrived in Djibouti today and is scheduled to travel to the tanker next week."

Mueller said the tanker, which has been moored for years without maintenance, is now at risk of rupturing, which could cause a spill that would lead to "a major environmental and humanitarian disaster.

"

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said earlier on Tuesday that the UN team is scheduled to be deployed for the assessment of the SAFER on August 27.

The tanker, which has been moored at Ras Eisa Port in Al Hudaydah since 1988, is rapidly deteriorating, threatening to spill up to 1.1 million barrels of oil into the Red Sea.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.

