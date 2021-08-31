UrduPoint.com

UN Ready To Bolster Counter Terrorism Programs In Afghanistan - EU Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:30 PM

UN Ready to Bolster Counter Terrorism Programs in Afghanistan - EU Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The United Nations is ready bolster counterterrorism programs in Afghanistan, provided the new government is committed to fighting terror groups, European Union Home Affairs Commissioner YIva Johansson said on Tuesday, commenting on the conversation she had with UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov.

"I had the opportunity to discuss with Under-Secretary-General Voronkov how we can cooperate, and he told me that the UN is also ready to step up on counter terrorism programs if the new government in Afghanistan will make a strong commitment to avoid being a safe haven for terrorist organizations and work together with the international community to fight terrorism," the home affairs commissioner said during the press conference.

The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover of Afghanistan has raised multiple concerns in the international community of terrorism and increased risks to global security.

