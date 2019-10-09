UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Ready To Boost Humanitarian Action In Northern Syria Amid Turkish Offensive - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:54 PM

UN Ready to Boost Humanitarian Action in Northern Syria Amid Turkish Offensive - Spokesman

The United Nations stands ready to bolster its humanitarian response in northern Syria amid the start of the Turkish offensive in the region, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United Nations stands ready to bolster its humanitarian response in northern Syria amid the start of the Turkish offensive in the region, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Our colleagues on the humanitarian side have shown over the past their ability to scale up in times of crisis on multiple occasions," Haq said. "And we can be prepared, if we have the humanitarian access that we need, to scale up in response to this current situation."

Haq said cross-border aid operations in Syria remain the only vital form of delivery in terms of timeliness and reach, adding that access to the country's northwest for humanitarian partners registered by the Syrian government is restricted.

"It remains, therefore, critical to fully preserve all possible avenues for humanitarian access," the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of a long-promised military incursion in Syria, dubbed Peace Spring, aimed at clearing the border area of Kurdish fighters and establishing a safe zone.

Media reported that Turkish warplanes attacked targets in at least four towns in Syria's Hasakah province and two towns in the Raqqa province. In addition, Turkish jets hit a powerline supplying electricity to the Alluk water management facility, as well as a dam north of Al-Malikiyah.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Electricity Water Dam Tayyip Erdogan Border All Government

Recent Stories

Trump Must Not Exit Open Skies Treaty Without Cons ..

1 minute ago

Halle Attack Committed by 27-Year-Old Neo-Nazi Ger ..

1 minute ago

Turkish Forces May Advance Up to 20 Miles Deep in ..

1 minute ago

Turkish Forces Prepare for Crossing Syria's Northe ..

1 minute ago

Hazzaa Al Mansoori&#039;s home return scheduled fo ..

41 minutes ago

King of Spain receives Sharjah Ruler at Zarzuela P ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.