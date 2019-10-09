The United Nations stands ready to bolster its humanitarian response in northern Syria amid the start of the Turkish offensive in the region, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United Nations stands ready to bolster its humanitarian response in northern Syria amid the start of the Turkish offensive in the region, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Our colleagues on the humanitarian side have shown over the past their ability to scale up in times of crisis on multiple occasions," Haq said. "And we can be prepared, if we have the humanitarian access that we need, to scale up in response to this current situation."

Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Wednesday announced the start of a long-promised military incursion, dubbed Peace Spring, aimed at clearing the border area of Kurdish fighters.