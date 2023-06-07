UrduPoint.com

UN Ready To Do Everything To Reach People In Need After Kakhovka Incident - Griffiths

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The United Nations stands ready to do everything possible to ensure it reaches all those who need assistance after the incident in the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and dam, but envisions that it will not be easy, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday.

"We stand ready to do everything we can to ensure we reach all those who have been affected and need assistance, but this won't be easy nor straightforward. We are extremely concerned about people in affected areas that we are currently unable to reach, and we're operationally ready at any time to move with interagency convoys and aid personnel into Russian-controlled areas as well," Griffiths said during a UN Security Council meeting.

