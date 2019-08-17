UN Ready to Facilitate Transition Process in Sudan - Secretary-General

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses his readiness to support the transition process in Sudan, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses his readiness to support the transition process in Sudan, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) inked the final power transition deal with the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change movement amid the ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months.

"The Secretary-General looks forward to engaging with and supporting the transitional governing institutions. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to assist the transition process as it seeks to achieve the long-standing aspiration of the people of Sudan for democracy and peace," the statement says.

Under the newly-signed constitutional declaration, which will replace the country's main law, the Sovereign Council, a transitional national administration, will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years.

The council will unite five representatives of the military and five representatives of the civil community, while one more council member is to be agreed by both. A civilian-picked prime minister will appoint a cabinet where the defense and home ministry seats have been reserved by the military.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets, demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

The situation further escalated in early June when law enforcement officers violently dispersed a sit-in demonstration near the military headquarters in the capital city of Khartoum, killing dozens of civilians. The tragedy halted talks between the TMC and the opposition. Dialogue then recovered with mediation from the African Union.