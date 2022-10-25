UN Ready to Look at Any Information on Iranian Drones - Spokesman

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The United Nations is ready to take a look at any information on Iranian drones that are allegedly being used by Russia in Ukraine, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to look at any info that would be provided by member states," Dujarric told reporters.

Western countries accuse Russia of using Iranian weapons, including kamikaze drones, to strike Ukrainian infrastructure. Both Moscow and Tehran have dismissed the allegations as false.

Last week, Western countries requested the UN Secretariat conduct an investigation into the alleged supplies of drones.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the Secretariat has no legal mandate to conduct such an probe.

